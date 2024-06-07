Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Scenic Announces Updates to Travel Advisor Program

Two Scenic Ships

Scenic Group announced a series of updates designed to enhance travel advisor experiences and client satisfaction.

According to the company, it is introducing its new Group Amenity Point Program. The offer includes exclusive amenities for group bookings on the Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

 The Group Amenity Point Program will serve as a new selling tool, helping travel advisors to secure group reservations and earn free travel. Clients booking groups will get complimentary French champagne and up to $500 in onboard credit. The offer is valid for new group agreements through December 31, 2024, for departures in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, Scenic and Emerald Cruises are partnering with BranchUp, a platform offering free professional Facebook marketing for travel professionals. Travel advisors can receive automated social media content posted on their feeds from the two brands, which will generate leads via email.

Scenic Group is also extending several exclusive offers through June 30, including its Win a Free Cruise contest, double group savings and bonus commissions.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.