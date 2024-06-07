Scenic Announces Updates to Travel Advisor Program

Scenic Group announced a series of updates designed to enhance travel advisor experiences and client satisfaction.

According to the company, it is introducing its new Group Amenity Point Program. The offer includes exclusive amenities for group bookings on the Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II.

The Group Amenity Point Program will serve as a new selling tool, helping travel advisors to secure group reservations and earn free travel. Clients booking groups will get complimentary French champagne and up to $500 in onboard credit. The offer is valid for new group agreements through December 31, 2024, for departures in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, Scenic and Emerald Cruises are partnering with BranchUp, a platform offering free professional Facebook marketing for travel professionals. Travel advisors can receive automated social media content posted on their feeds from the two brands, which will generate leads via email.

Scenic Group is also extending several exclusive offers through June 30, including its Win a Free Cruise contest, double group savings and bonus commissions.