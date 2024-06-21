Saga’s Spirit of Discovery Returns to Dover

This weekend, Saga’s Spirit of Discovery returned to Dover for the first time in 2024, joining the Spirit of Adventure for a season of 20 cruises departing sailing from the port.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover said: “It’s a pleasure to see Saga Cruises’ season here already in full swing – we look forward to welcoming back the wonderful Spirit of Discovery at the end of the week.

“We are proud to host thousands of Saga’s guests here in Dover every year, as they begin their holiday of a lifetime with iconic views and a convenient, hassle-free experience from wherever they are in the UK.”

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, added: “We are delighted to be back in Dover this year, as we know it’s a port our guests love and is one of the best places to start their holiday from. 2024 has been Saga’s fastest selling season ever, and highlights departing from Dover include our Scandinavian Islands cruise in August and the Classical Greece to Ancient Egypt sailing this September.”