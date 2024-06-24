Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Resorts World Cruises Celebrates Second Anniversary

Resorts World One in Singapore

On June 23, Resorts World Cruises celebrated its second anniversary with an “Open House” event onboard the Genting Dream and Resorts World One in Singapore.

The event was open to the public and attracted nearly 1,000 attendees, including business and travel partners, local authorities and regional media. Registered guests experienced the double celebration, interacting with the crew and previewing onboard facilities, accommodations and entertainment.

The company’s second anniversary marks a new milestone as Resorts World Cruises welcomed nearly 3.3 million cruise passengers to date aboard the Genting Dream and Resorts World One.

As part of the celebration, Resorts World Cruises introduced its latest addition, the new mascot Pin Pin. Registered guests at the double celebration were the first to meet Pin Pin up close. Pin Pin will make regular appearances on both ships.

Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises said: “To have the Genting Dream and Resorts World One here together in Singapore for our 2nd anniversary is truly special. Today’s ‘Open House’ celebration is our way of thanking our valued guests and also to those that had supported us over the years. We are extremely delighted with the strong turnout, as we are able to share this joyous occasion with more guests and also introduce Pin Pin, our all-new mascot.”

