Resorts World Bimini Debuts Final Addition to Fisherman’s Village

Genting Group announced the completion of its open-air, island-inspired shopping center at Fisherman’s Village, located near Resorts World Bimini and Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port.

Fisherman’s Village expanded its selection of reef-themed retail options, initially introducing Coralds and Hidden Treasure, followed by six more boutiques opening by 2023: Beach Essentials, Reef, Home Reef, Reef Fit, Splash, and Elephant Gem. Most recently, Reef Joint and Rainbow Reef have joined this lineup of stores.

“Fisherman’s Village has been carefully curated to provide a unique and elevated shopping experience for all visitors, whether staying at our resort or visiting via cruise,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, a regional division of the global corporation that owns the resort. “The boutiques at Fisherman’s Village are named for our love and respect for Bimini’s vast marine life, which brings visitors near and far to discover our corner of the world. We hope for all who come to Bimini to find a feeling of comfort and enjoyment at Fisherman’s Village.”

Each boutique offers a distinct experience, featuring a wide range of products including home goods, athleisure wear, athletic gear, jewelry, women’s clothing, resort attire and essential items. At the heart of it all is The Healing Hole, a hub for Bahamian cuisine and specialty island cocktails, complemented by daily live music. Visitors can now enjoy island shopping, dining, and discovering unique and authentic items to take home as souvenirs. Completing the village experience are amenities like a marina with 136 floating boat slips and a second dining option, Amicci’s Pizzeria & Gelateria.

Fisherman’s Village can be accessed via a complimentary trolley that runs to and from the cruise port every 10-15 minutes. Fisherman’s Village also accommodates private boats up to 128 feet in length.