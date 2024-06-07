Princess Named Official Partner of the Academy of Country Music

Princess Cruises was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the Academy of Country Music (ACM), according to a press release.

Starting May 16 at the 59th ACM Awards Show hosted by Reba McEntire, Princess kicked off the celebration of Country Music’s Party of the Year at the ACM Awards red carpet, conducting live interviews with artists and nominees from the Princess Stage.

As part of the partnership, Princess Cruises will sponsor the recently introduced “ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge” series taking place at the Academy’s Headquarters in Nashville this summer. The event will feature special performances by artists from the Red Barrel Lounge, welcoming them onboard select future Princess sailings.

“Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way.”

In addition, the cruise line will be on site supporting the ACM Honors in August, celebrating award honorees, off-camera category winners and the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.