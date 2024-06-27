Princess Cruises Launches Best Price Guarantee

Princess Cruises has introduced its “Better than Best Price Guarantee” for 2025 and 2026 itineraries, giving guests the opportunity to secure the lowest cruise fares available, according to a press release.

For guests who find a lower price for the same cruise, stateroom type and sailing date before making their final payment, Princess will match that price and give them 120 percent of the price difference as onboard credit.

The “Better than Best Price Guarantee” offer runs from July 1 through September 2, 2024.

“Our new guarantee underscores the Princess commitment to offering unparalleled value and exceptional service to guests…value that is unmatched by land-based vacations,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.

“With our booking volume for 2025 voyages already nearly 30 percent higher than it has ever been at this point in the typical booking cycle, securing your spot early has never been more important and this offer not only guarantees the best rates but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations. This way, guests can enjoy the best selection of Princess worldwide destinations and accommodations, knowing they have the best rate available for their cruise.”

Guests who book a cruise between July 1 and September 2, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure, and find a publicly available lower price for the identical booking before the final payment, can submit a Guarantee Claim Form to claim the offer.