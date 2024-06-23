Princess Cruises Announces VIP Package for ‘The Love Boat’ Cruise

Princess Cruises announced an exclusive VIP package for its second Love Boat-themed cruise featuring the show’s characters – Doc, Gopher, Isaac, and Vicki Stubing.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki) will join Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) for the second themed cruise, sailing aboard the Enchanted Princess to Canada/New England, August 31-Sept. 7, 2024, according to a press release.

Ezra Freeman, the bartender from “The Real Love Boat” reality dating series on CBS and Paramount+, will also join the lineup.

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage,” said Whelan. “My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives.”

The new Love Boat VIP Package with exclusive access to the cast includes:

Exclusive Cast Cocktail Party – practice the Isaac finger-point

Reserved seating at the Q&A in the Princess Theater – hear the cast members share their favorite show-related stories, with premier seating

Front-of-line access for the Cast Meet & Greet – plenty of chances for personal photos and autographs

Dinner with the cast

Love Boat T-shirt and mug

Signed cast photo

The seven-day Love Boat itinerary sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Boston; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.