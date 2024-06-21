Princess Cruises Announces New Loyalty Accelerator Program

Princess Cruises introduced a new Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator program, doubling cruise credits for guests who purchase the inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages.
Guests sailing on cruises embarking between August 1 and December 1, 2024, with a Princess Plus or Premier Package, will earn double cruise credits, accelerating their progress towards the next loyalty tier.
“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles.”
The Captain’s Circle program features four levels:
- Gold: After the first cruise and includes early booking offers, members-only onboard event and access to the onboard Circle Host.
- Ruby: With three cruises or 30 cruise days, everything in Gold plus exclusive access to the Captain’s Circle help desk, and Princess Platinum Vacation Protection upgrade.
- Platinum: With five cruises or 50 cruise days, everything in Ruby plus 50 percent off MedallionNet Packages, 10 percent off Lotus Spa treatments, and access to Platinum and Elite Lounge.
- Elite: With 15 cruises or 150 cruise days, everything in Platinum plus 10 percent off at the Shops of Princess, 10 percent off shore excursions, priority boarding for ship-to-shore tender service, stateroom mini-bar setup, Grapevine Wine Tasting event, complimentary canapes on formal nights, afternoon tea in stateroom, laundry and shoe polish services, and priority disembarkation.