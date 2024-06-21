Princess Cruises Announces New Loyalty Accelerator Program

Princess Cruises introduced a new Captain’s Circle Loyalty Accelerator program, doubling cruise credits for guests who purchase the inclusive Princess Plus and Premier Packages.

Guests sailing on cruises embarking between August 1 and December 1, 2024, with a Princess Plus or Premier Package, will earn double cruise credits, accelerating their progress towards the next loyalty tier.

“Princess Premier and Princess Plus are the best way to experience Princess and offer the best value in the vacation business,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The Loyalty Accelerator Program gives our most valued guests even more reasons to sail with our industry-leading bundles.”

The Captain’s Circle program features four levels: