Power Knot Ocean Supplies Biodigesters for New Margaritaville at Sea Ship

Power Knot Ocean announced today the successful deployment of multiple units of the LFC biodigester onboard the new Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

According to a press release, the biodigesters are part of the ship’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The recently implemented waste management solutions help to minimize the ecological footprint of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, Power Knot Ocean said.

“The deployment of the LFC biodigesters aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander marks a significant step forward in our mission to protect the oceans. By converting food waste into water through natural aerobic digestion, our biodigesters drastically reduce the volume of waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or be disposed of at sea,” said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot.

“This not only helps in lowering operational costs but also ensures that cruise ships like the Margaritaville at Sea Islander can operate more sustainably, preserving the ocean for future generations.”

The LFC biodigester is a food waste biodigester that uses natural aerobic digestion to break down food waste into water, mitigating the need for traditional disposal methods and contributing to a substantial reduction in both cost and environmental impact, Power Knot Ocean said.

The biodigester units are strategically placed in key areas of the ship such as a galley or garbage room where food waste is processed or handled to improve operations.

With nine different sizes available, accommodating the digestion of 10 kg (20 lb) to 6,000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day, the LFC biodigester provides a versatile and effective approach to waste reduction, the company added.

The newest addition to the Margaritaville at Sea fleet, the Islander is scheduled to enter service on June 12, 2024.

Acquired by the company in 2023, the Spirit class vessel will offer four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Florida, departing from Tampa.