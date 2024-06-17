PortMiami: Shore Power Ready

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava celebrated the launch of shore power at PortMiami on Monday.

The shore power system will allow cruise ships to turn off their engines and plug into landside electrical power while docked, resulting in reduced emissions and noise, according to a press release.

“As Mayor, I vowed to protect our environment; shore power has been my personal dream and initiative. We embarked on this journey in 2021, thanks to an innovative partnership with our major cruise line partners and Florida Power & Light Company,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Shore power is a great example of progress in tourism and clean energy converging. Together, we are creating jobs, expanding our economy, and preparing to meet the dynamic needs of tomorrow.”

A partnership between Miami-Dade County, Carnival Corporation & plc, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Group, Virgin Voyages, and Florida Power & Light Company, PortMiami is the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard offering shore power capability at five cruise berths.

In the coming year, 21 cruise ships will be outfitted for shore power and connect in Miami. The seaport will have more than 350 vessel calls plugging into the shore power system.

“We are committed to being a sustainable global gateway,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “We thank our Mayor, County Commissioners, and port partners for their continued support of our resilience initiatives.”

Plugging into shoreside electricity allows cruise ship engines to be switched off, reducing emissions by up to 98 percent. The annual emission reduction estimate associated with the connection to shore power at one terminal is equivalent to the emission reduction associated with the removal of 7,500 cars from the road.

Miami-Dade County’s mission is to operate one of Florida’s most active seaports in a way that supports economic development and sustainability. PortMiami has a $4.2 billion capital improvement program centered around NetZero efforts.