Port of Seattle Approves 10-Year Agreement with Carnival Corporation

The Port of Seattle Commission today approved a 10-year preferential berthing agreement with Carnival Corporation, per a statement, which includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Cunard brands continuing to homeport in Seattle for the Alaska cruise season.

The long-term agreement supports the port’s path to work with partners to achieve its zero-emission sustainability goals, along with providing local economic development opportunities and boosting the economic impact of cruise in the region, the port said in a statement.

The agreement sets a 10-year term (2024 – 2033), with a mutually agreeable option to extend for five more years (2034 – 2038). This agreement builds on prior agreements between the Port of Seattle and Carnival Corporation, adding ambitious environmental, sustainability, and social dimensions that benefit the greater Seattle region and helping to accelerate work underway.

Key elements of the long-term agreement in support of economic investment and sustainability includes:

Bringing in an anticipated $186 million in revenue and a minimum 550,000 revenue passengers annually: This would be the total anticipated revenue over 10 years; it could grow to $273 million if extended to the full 15 years.

Advancing the Port’s 2027 shore power goals: Carnival Corporation has been the leader on shore power in Seattle, having installed the equipment almost 20 years ago. To help the Port realize its ambition to have all ships at all cruise berths plug in by 2027, Carnival Corporation will seek commercial agreements with other cruise companies to plug in their ships to Carnival Corporation’s shore power assets at Terminal 91. The company’s vessels represented 100% of the shore power connections at the Port of Seattle in 2023, with 102 vessel calls.

Piloting the use of biofuel in cruise ship operation: The Port and Carnival Corporation will collaborate on a non-fossil fuel demonstration project and study to identify the end-to-end challenges and opportunities for using sustainable maritime fuels at scale in Seattle. The learnings will support other work in the sector to transition to alternative fuels.

Developing a responsible sourcing pilot program: Carnival Corporation will accelerate its local sourcing efforts to partner with local suppliers. Working with the Port, it will develop a pilot program for Seattle that promotes and supports small, diverse, disadvantaged, local, and tribal suppliers. Notably, the pilot program will also focus on building the capability of key suppliers to help create benefits beyond cruising.

Promoting overnight stays in Seattle surrounding cruise reservations: Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines will seek ways to further promote and encourage their guests to stay in Seattle before and after their cruise to help drive greater economic impact for the city and region.

Supporting educational and workforce development with maritime not-for-profits: Carnival Corporation will build on existing relationships by working with educators to support curriculum development, experiential field-based learning opportunities, and internships where appropriate to help build the maritime workforce pipeline in the region.

“This long-term agreement provides economic certainty for the Port and local businesses who depend upon cruise, while also strengthening our partnership,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “Carnival Corporation has been a valuable partner for constant innovation on environmental sustainability and expanding economic opportunity. We appreciate their support for these shared goals and are eager to get to work on the commitments in this agreement.”

“Our guests love Seattle’s stunning natural beauty, urban charm, and eclectic assortment of attractions, and as our gateway to Alaska, one of our top markets globally. The Port of Seattle has long been a valued partner in our mutual ongoing success,” said Josh Weinstein, chief executive officer of Carnival Corporation & plc. “For the past 20 years, we have worked closely with the Port of Seattle to pioneer shore-power and secure the cruise industry’s role as a vital economic engine for the region. We are proud to continue our tradition of teamwork with this new agreement that will help further our economic, social, and environmental contributions to the region.”

In 2006, the Port of Seattle, through investments by Carnival Corporation, became the first home port in North America to offer shore power at two cruise berths, and today 66% of all cruise calls to the Port are equipped to plug in.

The Port continues to work in partnership with cruise ports in Alaska, Victoria, BC, and Vancouver, BC, and the cruise industry to explore the world’s first cruise-focused Green Corridor from Seattle to Alaska, using innovative decarbonization strategies.

As a part of the agreement, Carnival Corporation will provide data that will feed into the Port’s cruise dashboard to track passenger, environmental, and economic impact metrics. That data will be added to the current 2023 information as it becomes available.

In 2023 Carnival Corporation brands brought 140 ship calls to Seattle, representing almost half of the Port’s cruise calls. In 2024 Carnival Corporation has six ships committed to the Seattle market, with the number growing to seven ships in 2025, all shore power capable.