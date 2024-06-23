Port of San Diego Releases Fifth Blue Economy Incubator Highlights

The Port of San Diego released the fifth edition of its Blue Economy Incubator (BEI) Highlights Report, highlighting the program’s impact in numbers, expanding global partnership and media coverage including a Ted Talk featuring BEI Program Director Paula Sylvia.

Established in 2016, the Blue Economy Incubator served as a launch pad for sustainable aquaculture and Port-related blue technology ventures, operating as the only program of its kind based at and operated by a port.

“The Port of San Diego’s Blue Tech Bay is yet another example of how we are leading the way in creative business ventures all while delivering on our promise to be good stewards of San Diego Bay,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As our Blue Economy Incubator grows, the Port will continue to make waves and be recognized as a port of firsts.”

The report highlights partnerships with organizations like 1,000 Ocean Startups, Blue Action, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Ocean-based Climate Resilience Accelerators Program, and the Start Blue program at Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

The program’s impact in numbers includes:

$5.4 million in investments leveraged by Blue Economy Incubator companies.

$2.5 million in research and development funds leveraged by Blue Economy Incubator companies.

$1.95 million in funding to support the launch of sustainable aquaculture and blue tech pilot projects.

44 million impressions from global media coverage including TedTalk San Diego, The Cool Down and Ocean Optimism podcast.

20 million juvenile-stage oysters expected to be produced annually when Shelley Diego Bay Aquaculture’s FLUPSY is fully permitted and operating at full capacity.

500 pounds of edible seaweed produced weekly by Sunken Seaweed.

50+ different species, including sessile species, mobile invertebrates, fish and algae living on ECOncrete’s bio-enhancing shoreline protection armor units.

To date, the Board of Port Commissioners has sanctioned ten agreements with early-stage companies, including one reinvestment, to initiate innovative pilot projects, with six already concluded. The latest addition, HyperKelp, plans to launch five smart buoy platforms this summer to monitor underwater noise levels and various water quality parameters as part of The Port’s environmental monitoring efforts.

The report provides further information on this and other ongoing pilot projects involving Sunken Seaweed, FREDsense Technologies, and San Diego Bay Aquaculture.

The full report is available here.

Photo: HyperKelp, the newest company to join the Blue Economy Incubator, is set to deploy five smart buoys in San Diego Bay this summer to monitor underwater noise levels and various water quality parameters for the Port’s environmental monitoring initiatives.