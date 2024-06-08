Port of Québec Appoints Olga Farman Chair of the Board of Directors

Port of Québec announced the appointment of Olga Farman as chair of its board of directors.

Farman has been on the Port of Québec’s Board of Directors since June 2020 and its Vice-Chair since July 17 of the same year. She also serves on the boards of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Beneva and the Fondation du Musée de la Civilisation in Québec.

Farman succeeds Marie-Huguette Cormier, who is leaving after seven years on the board. Cormier will remain on the Board until Farman officially takes over.

“Marie-Huguette Cormier’s contributions to the organization’s new Vision 2035 initiative were invaluable, and she has had a front-row seat to the ESG shift undertaken by the QPA. I offer my sincere thanks for everything she has done for us over the past seven years in terms of governance, the energy she devoted to our most recent strategic plan and her advisory role to management,” said Mario Girard, president and CEO of the Port of Québec.

“In a reflection of the high-quality governance within the QPA Board, I am delighted to announce that Ms. Farman will be taking over for Ms. Cormier shortly. Olga is a generous person who is passionate about her city and its development, and she has all the skills and qualities required to guide the Port in its continued development. She brings a unique perspective to the table and is able to find innovative solutions to the projects she is involved with. It is our privilege to have someone of her stature taking over for Marie-Huguette as Chair of the Board.”

Farman said: “The Port of Québec is closely linked to the economic development of the Capitale-Nationale region and the quality of life of its community. With a new strategic plan and “Vision 2035” initiative in place, the Port of Québec is positioned to play an even more strategic role in the sustainable development of our city moving forward. Thanks to the support of experienced directors and a solid management team, I look forward to taking on this new role with the knowledge that I can be confident in our resources and proud of the foundations that have been laid over the past few years.”