Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot to Venture to Greenland in 2025

Ponant announced that Le Commandant Charcot will embark on a special journey to Greenland to explore its ice sheet with hunters from the Inuit community.

Sailing roundtrip from Nuuk, the 12-night Encounter with the Last Guardians of the North Pole itinerary sails April 5-17, 2025, and allows travelers to interact with local communities.

José Sarica, expedition experience director, and Mathieu Tsingrilaras, staff captain on the Ponant fleet, will join Nicolas Dubreuil, French polar expert and founder of the polar consulting company SEDNA for a scouting expedition in Greenland. The goal is to develop new polar activities in collaboration with those known as “the last guardians of the pole” at the onset of the Arctic spring.

“If there is one word to remember from this voyage, it’s ‘Imaqa’. It’s the notion that Inuits express with a gesture that seems to mean ‘maybe’ or ‘just let things happen, let nature be your guide,” said Saroica.

This new exploration includes sailing through ice, immersive polar experiences and meeting local residents during a four-day visit to Kullorsuaq. Activities include participating in village life, dog-sled rides, traditional Inuit kayak outings, snowshoe hikes, staying overnight with locals or in expedition tents on the ice, snorkeling in a wetsuit, visiting a scientific camp, Arctic wildlife watching, polar treks with hunters and a night in an Inuit tent to explore Nunanutaat, remote areas reachable by dog sled.