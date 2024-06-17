P&O Cruises Increases Onboard Spending Money

P&O Cruises is offering up to £520 in onboard spending money per balcony cabin on select Mediterranean itineraries booked by July 15, 2024.

The offer is valid for new Select Price bookings made by July 15, 2024, on selected Mediterranean and Mediterranean fly-cruises onboard the Arvia, Britannia and Azura departing June 20, 2024, to October 10, 2026.

Guests can sail directly from Southampton or fly to Malta to join the Azura for a Mediterranean holiday. The onboard spending money can be used towards dining at specialty restaurants, spa treatments, shore excursions and more.

Sample itineraries:

The 14-night Mediterranean cruise onboard the Arvia, sailing from Southampton to La Coruna, Malaga, Alicante, Toulon, Barcelona and Cadiz. Prices start from £1,749 per person based on double occupancy and include £520 onboard spending money.

The seven-night fly cruise onboard the Azura, departing Malta on March 27, 2025, sailing to Piraeus, Heraklion and Souda Bay. Prices start from £999 per person based on double occupancy and include £190 onboard spending money.

The offer is combinable with the existing 10 percent deposit offer.