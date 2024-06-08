Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Photos from the Naming of Cunard’s Queen Anne

Queen Anne

Cunard Line’s Queen Anne was named on June 3 in Liverpool as tens of thousands of people gathered at Liverpool Waterfront to witness the historic celebrations, which featured performances from iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and more.

Liverpool was the birthplace of Cunard’s first transatlantic crossing, 184 years ago in May 1840, according to a press release, and was the company’s headquarters for 128 years.

Here are photos from the ceremony:

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

Queen Anne Naming

 

