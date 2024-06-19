Oceania Cruises Unveils Expanded Culinary Offerings

Oceania Cruises is expanding its culinary offering with new sushi and Indian cuisine options at Terrace Café and an updated poolside lunch menu at Waves Grill across its fleet.

The new Indian Corner in Terrace Café is available once per cruise during dinner service and offers 15 authentic Indian dishes.

The sushi station features 45 new recipes created by Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, and their team. These include two types of sashimi per day, two types of uramaki, three kinds of nigiri and a daily vegetarian option.

The Waves Grill poolside lunch venue has been revamped to include over 20 revised options, including a new selection of cold sandwiches. These include the signature Surf & Turf Wagyu burger; a wagyu beef patty with lobster medallions and truffle mayonnaise; and a new Philly Cheesesteak hot sandwich.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, said: “Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit. We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, as it is at the very core of our business.

“This does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants – finest does not always mean the fanciest. It’s also a perfectly prepared pizza or an enticing burrata dish enjoyed al fresco with a crisp glass of white wine as you set sail.”

Bernhard Klotz, vice president of food and beverage, added: “Beauty lies in the simplicity of how we create The Finest Cuisine at Sea; the perfect combination of the most innovative culinary team, the freshest ingredients, and the best food-centric ships, this is where the magic lies.

“Food brings people together, food brings joy; we are here to ensure that every bite of every meal makes our guests smile – from a decadent ice cream sundae by the pool to an exquisite soufflé – The Finest Cuisine at Sea is everywhere on board our ships.”

Chef Quaretti said: “Our staff hails from every corner of the globe and being able to bring their knowledge and their experience to the table, literally, is a wonderful thing.

“Creating the new Indian dishes for Terrace Café is a perfect example of this; some of these recipes have been handed down through generations. It’s a privilege to be able to see them through a new lens and to bring them to new audiences. The butter chicken and the dhal are already proving to be popular choices with our guests.”