Oceania Announces Biggest Polynesia Season Yet

Oceania Cruises announced its most expansive Polynesia season so far, with the Nautica and Regatta deployed in the region in 2025.

“Our 2025 collection of itineraries spanning Polynesia offers guests the opportunity to discover the astounding nature, rich culinary heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions of the South Pacific,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“With only 670 guests on board our ultra-premium ships, there is no doubt that traveling through Polynesia with Oceania Cruises is by far the most relaxing and carefree way to experience the most relaxing and carefree place in the world.”

Highlights of Oceania’s 2025 South Pacific itineraries are ten-day roundtrip Papeete sailings that explore the remote islands of the region. Guests can spot marine life that frequents the waters around the islands, including spinner dolphins, whales and stingrays. Itineraries include visits to the island of Nuku Hiva as well as overnight stays in Bora Bora.

The season will also feature longer voyages that explore Polynesia after visiting Hawaii or New Zealand, as well as World Voyages of up to 111 days long, ending in Singapore, Cape Town or Barcelona.

Additionally, Oceania Cruises has partnered with luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler to create a collection of itineraries, including four that are listed among the 23 Condé Nast Traveler branded itineraries.