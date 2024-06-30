Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Oceania Announces Biggest Polynesia Season Yet

Oceania Nautica

Oceania Cruises announced its most expansive Polynesia season so far, with the Nautica and Regatta deployed in the region in 2025.

“Our 2025 collection of itineraries spanning Polynesia offers guests the opportunity to discover the astounding nature, rich culinary heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions of the South Pacific,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. 

“With only 670 guests on board our ultra-premium ships, there is no doubt that traveling through Polynesia with Oceania Cruises is by far the most relaxing and carefree way to experience the most relaxing and carefree place in the world.”

Highlights of Oceania’s 2025 South Pacific itineraries are ten-day roundtrip Papeete sailings that explore the remote islands of the region. Guests can spot marine life that frequents the waters around the islands, including spinner dolphins, whales and stingrays. Itineraries include visits to the island of Nuku Hiva as well as overnight stays in Bora Bora.

The season will also feature longer voyages that explore Polynesia after visiting Hawaii or New Zealand, as well as World Voyages of up to 111 days long, ending in Singapore, Cape Town or Barcelona.

Additionally, Oceania Cruises has partnered with luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler to create a collection of itineraries, including four that are listed among the 23 Condé Nast Traveler branded itineraries.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.