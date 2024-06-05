Norwegian Publishes 2023 ‘Sail & Sustain’ Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings published its 2023 “Sail & Sustain” Report, detailing the company’s progress in its global sustainability program.

It can be viewed here.

This initiative is a key element of the newly introduced “Charting the Course” strategy, which directs the brand’s mission to help guests “Vacation Better, Experience More.”

“Sustainability is at the core of our ‘Charting the Course’ strategy, which is built on four key pillars: people, product, platform, and performance, all deeply rooted in the foundation of our Sail & Sustain program. We understand that the success of our business is inextricably linked to the health of our planet and communities, and that’s why we are dedicated to holistically integrating sustainability into our business strategy,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Our commitment to sustainability drives us to maintain high standards of operational excellence, achieve results responsibly, and create lasting value for our business and stakeholders,” ha added.

Key highlights from the 2023 Report include: