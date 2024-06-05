Norwegian Publishes 2023 ‘Sail & Sustain’ Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings published its 2023 “Sail & Sustain” Report, detailing the company’s progress in its global sustainability program.
This initiative is a key element of the newly introduced “Charting the Course” strategy, which directs the brand’s mission to help guests “Vacation Better, Experience More.”
“Sustainability is at the core of our ‘Charting the Course’ strategy, which is built on four key pillars: people, product, platform, and performance, all deeply rooted in the foundation of our Sail & Sustain program. We understand that the success of our business is inextricably linked to the health of our planet and communities, and that’s why we are dedicated to holistically integrating sustainability into our business strategy,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.
“Our commitment to sustainability drives us to maintain high standards of operational excellence, achieve results responsibly, and create lasting value for our business and stakeholders,” ha added.
Key highlights from the 2023 Report include:
- Active Steps Toward Climate Action: In 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line introduced short- and near-term GHG intensity reduction targets to guide its path toward net zero by 2050. Expanding Shore Power Capabilities: By the end of 2023, the company achieved its 2024 target of equipping 50 percent of the fleet with shore power technology and remains on track to equip 70 percent by 2025.
- Exploring Alternative Fuels: In 2023, the company achieved its goal to test 20 percent of the fleet with a biodiesel blend by expanding tests to four ships throughout the year. The new target is for 40 percent of the fleet to test biodiesel by 2024.
- Boosting Onboard Water Production: In 2023, the Company consumed 7.6 million cubic meters of fresh water on board, with 89 percent produced onboard through evaporators and reverse osmosis plants.
- Improving Waste Management: NCL is committed to reducing onboard waste, successfully recycling, incinerating, or donating 48 percent of total ship waste in 2023 through innovative technologies, staff training, and stringent recycling programs.
- Enhancing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting: Annually, the company’s Scope 1, Scope 2, and relevant Scope 3 emissions are measured, estimated, and independently verified.