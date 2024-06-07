Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Wins 2024 Saint John Port Impact Award

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was honored with the 2024 Port Impact Award at the annual Port Days event in Saint John on June 6.

The award honors a company or individual demonstrating dedication to business growth, community investment and sustainability initiatives in the Greater Saint John Region.

“We are fortunate to have a cruise partner like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings consistently calling on the Bay of Fundy,” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John.

“Their continued support of Saint John and the Southern New Brunswick economy, along with their community and environmental initiatives over the past decades, make them a perfect fit for this accolade.”

In 2023, Norwegian and Regent ships received environmental rebates and launched a community outreach program for six underserved families from local neighborhoods. During this year’s Port Days, they hosted a sustainability tour for government dignitaries. Sandi Weir, global government relations and public affairs for Norwegian, accepted the award from Port Saint John Chief Operating Officer Andrew Dixon on June 6.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, have been consistently visiting Saint John since 1995. The company’s ships accounted for the majority of cruise calls in 2023 and over a third of visits in 2024.

Photo: Norwegian EScape in Saint John and from left: Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John; and Sandi Weir, Global Government Relations & Public Affairs for Norwegian.