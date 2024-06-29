Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Meet the Crew Video Series

Norwegian Cruise Line recently launched a series of videos called “Meet the Crew.”

The series presents insight into the life and activities of shipside team members from distinct areas.

According to a press release, the videos follow Norwegian’s President, David Herrera, to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to the fleet’s backstage.

The videos allow guests to learn more about NCL’s crew and the work they do to deliver a consistent experience, the company said.

Featuring different staff members and focusing on the company’s environmental practices, the first two episodes are already online.

The first one tells the story of Mariana Trusca, the environmental officer in charge onboard the Norwegian Viva.

Coming from Romania, Trusca has been in the position for five years and is responsible for overseeing the implementation, training, and verification of environmental operations in compliance onboard.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the video shows how food waste is handled on its vessels. The episode also features President David Herrera helping with sustainable practices in the galley.

The second video presents Adrian Martinez, one of the 2nd engineers onboard the 2023-built Norwegian Viva.

Coming from Venezuela, Martinez is also responsible for supporting wastewater treatment systems, which is the focus of the episode.

According to the company, the video shows guests what it takes to keep the systems operating properly.

During the seven-minute episode, Norwegian’s President David Herrera also helps with plumbing in the ship’s engine room.

“Our team members, both on shore and at sea, are the heart and soul of Norwegian Cruise Line,” Herrera said during the episode.

“My favorite part (of the series) is getting to know our incredible crew and seeing their passion shine through,” he added.