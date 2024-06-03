Nicko Cruises Offers Free Cabins for Guests on World Cruise

Nicko Cruises is offering free cabins for guests who book the 2024-25 Grand World Cruise onboard the Vasco da Gama.

According to the website of the German cruise brand, passengers embarking on the 148-day voyage are able to invite their family and friends onboard with the offering.

Up to two staterooms are offered free of charge and can be used on a single segment of the complete world cruise.

Passengers embarking on the 110-day Compact World Cruise, a shorter version of the complete global voyage, are also eligible for one free cabin.

Nicko Cruises’ Grand World Cruise sails from Greece in late October 2024. Set to end in Tenerife in mid-March 2025, the voyage features visits to 73 destinations in 31 countries across the globe.

The complete itinerary is divided into three different segments. The first sails for 57 days and links Greece to Australia with visits to the Middle East and Asia.

Focusing on the South Pacific, the second segment sails between Australia and South America for 36 days.

Finishing the world trip, the third segment explores South America and the South Atlantic for a total of 57 days.

In addition to free cabins for family and friends, guests embarking on the Grand World Cruise receive other benefits, including free laundry and drycleaning.

Nicko Cruises also offers free wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages free of charge with all main meals, as well as vouchers for photo and spa services onboard.

Additional benefits include priority boarding and disembarkation, in addition to a complimentary nine-course dinner and accompanying beverages at the ship’s Chef’s Table Restaurant and an included internet package.

Acquired by Nicko Cruises in 2020, the Vasco da Gama was built by the Fincantieri shipyard in 1994. Initially in service for Holland America Line, the 1,270-guest ship underwent a refurbishment earlier this year in Portugal.