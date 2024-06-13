MSC World America to Debut Expanded Family and Kids Facilities

Launching in April 2025, the MSC World America will offer an array of facilities and activities for families, including the line’s largest and most technologically advanced kids’ area yet, spanning across seven rooms and catering to guests ages 0-17. There is also a new program developed with LEGO, MSC said in a press release.

Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham, said: “We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our smallest guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed.”

Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment, Matteo Mancini, added: “We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering. We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!”

Brand-new activities waiting to be discovered include: