MSC World America to Debut Expanded Family and Kids Facilities

Launching in April 2025, the MSC World America will offer an array of facilities and activities for families, including the line’s largest and most technologically advanced kids’ area yet, spanning across seven rooms and catering to guests ages 0-17. There is also a new program developed with LEGO, MSC said in a press release.
Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham, said: “We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our smallest guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed.”
Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment, Matteo Mancini, added: “We specifically listened to our young guests from North America to design our kids and family offering. We are bringing a variety of extraordinary facilities and new experiences never seen before!”
Brand-new activities waiting to be discovered include:
- LEGO Parade: The MSC World America will host a LEGO parade with LEGO walkabouts.
- LEGO Family Zone: Family Aventura will also feature a new area called LEGO Family Zone, where parents and children can play together.
- LEGO Game Show: The LEGO Family Game Show, where parents and children can compete as true Master Builders onboard.
- Boxes Family Game Show: Families can compete in “Boxes”, a new family game show where each mystery box will contain a blind challenge to overcome to win prizes.
- Doremix Family Disco: A new version of the Doremix Family Disco, where parents and children will dance together to win the title of best dancers of the night, with original MSC Cruises songs for children.
- High-Tech Experiences: Created for teenagers, Star Shooters, tasks participants with hitting a target to secure points for victory while Virtual Reality at Luna Park will give guests access to the latest VR technology experiences.
- Largest Ever Doremiland: The MSC World America will feature the largest Doremiland kids’ area in the MSC Cruises fleet, with seven rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17. Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco.
- The Harbour: The Harbour features a high ropes course, a new Cliffhanger attraction, the only over-water swing ride at sea, a family dwelling area and a playground modeled after the lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.