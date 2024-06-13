MSC Announces U.S. Leadership Changes and Succession Plan

MSC Cruises USA has announced in a press release that President Rubén Rodríguez will retire from his role effective April 30, 2025, given his longer-term personal plans.

Lynn Torrent will become the President of MSC Cruises USA beginning on May 1, 2025, consistent with the company’s succession plans.

As current Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at MSC Cruises USA, Torrent will continue to work closely with Rodríguez over this extended transition period and collaborate with the U.S. leadership team to ensure a smooth succession.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “I would like to thank Rubén for ensuring a smooth transition before his retirement. I am grateful to Rubén for his significant contributions in helping MSC Cruises grow in North America. I want to congratulate Lynn for this well-deserved internal promotion. Since joining MSC Cruises in May 2022, Lynn has had a tremendous impact leading our commercial efforts across sales, marketing, revenue management and contact center functions. I look forward to working with Lynn in her expanded role.”