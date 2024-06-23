Monsters of Rock Cruise to Sail Aboard Norwegian Joy in 2025

The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC) is returning for its thirteenth year, sailing for the first time aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Joy, on March 10, 2025.

Departing from the Port of Miami, Florida, the five-day voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, ports of call in Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the rock community.

The lineup for the hard rock and heavy metal fan music cruise includes Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, Queensrÿche, Michael Monroe, LA Guns, Pretty Maids, Slaughter, Vandenberg, Faster Pussycat, Wig Wam, Lynch Mob, Vixen, Eclipse, Hardcore Superstar, Chris Holmes, Rose Tattoo, Tyketto, The Answer, Aldo Nova, Rhino Bucket, Cold Sweat, The Cruel Intentions, Hurricane, Shiraz Lane, Massive Wagons, Jared James Nichols, Wildstreet, Sisters Doll, Midnight City, Burning Witches, Liliac, The Bites, The Iron Maidens, and Hoekstra & Gibbs, with more to be announced. Official cruise host Eddie Trunk and co-hosts will be moderating Q&A’s and onboard activities.

MORC ‘25 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe’s TBA sporting event, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines and more.

Cabins are available starting from $2,699 per person.