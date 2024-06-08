Michelin-Star Chefs Trabocchi and Mina to Curate Two Culinary Concepts on Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection unveiled its culinary offerings aboard the Ilma, including two concepts crafted by Michelin-starred chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina.

Seta su Ilma by Chef Trabocchi is a modern Italian fine-dining restaurant serving dishes inspired by the chef’s love for the sea.

The Beach House, created in collaboration with chef Mina, is an open-air eatery featuring a Pan-Latin and Caribbean menu. The venue also serves craft beers, wines and a tequila selection.

“Our guests turn to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection for enriching sensory experiences, not only within the destinations we travel to but also throughout their time spent onboard,” expressed Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The internationally inspired culinary program on Ilma introduces yet another extraordinary dimension to our journey of discovery, reinforcing our dedication to unparalleled voyages at sea.”

“The Seta su Ilma experience will be inspired by my love for the sea in the magnificent setting of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The exquisite Italian coastal cuisine will be our inspiration for a journey of elegance and timeless beauty as part of La Dolce Vita,” said Chef Trabocchi.

“The Beach House will be the ultimate culinary complement to Ilma,” said Chef Mina. “I have always been fascinated with the powerful flavors and vibrant energy of the countries that make up Latin America and the Caribbean, and I have dreamed of bringing an array of their ingredients together one day. I am thrilled to be collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to introduce this new restaurant to Ilma’s guests.”

This marks both Chef Trabocchi’s and Chef Mina’s first ventures at sea. The new concepts will complement Memorī, serving contemporary Pan-Asian dishes; Mistral, offering Mediterranean flavors; and Tides, a regionally inspired menu.

Slated to set sail on its maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Rome on September 2, 2024, the Ilma will introduce five restaurants, seven bars and a wine vault.