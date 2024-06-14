Twitter Facebook Linkedin
MHA Looks to Key 40th Anniversary Cruise Event in 2025 for Food and Beverage and Hotel

MHA Logo

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA), has set dates and is busy preparing for its 40th Anniversary and Trade show, being held in Naples, FL, March 27-29, 2025.

The event is targeted at the food and beverage and hotel sectors of the cruise industry, bringing suppliers together with key purchasing executives from cruise lines and vessel management companies.

Of note, the association just announced a comprehensive culinary scholarship program in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America.

The Marine Hotel Association, a not-for-profit, is helmed by Executive Director Caroline Pritchard and supported by a board of volunteers from cruise lines and suppliers and serve as stewards of the organization as they are voted in from the membership.

Following the organization’s 2024 Conference and Trade show in Naples, Florida, the current board is:

Officers:

  • Chairman: Bruce Tschampel, Lindblad Expeditions
  • resident: Philippe Faucher, The Apollo Group
  • Vice President: Vina Jumpp, Royal Caribbean Cruises
  • Treasurer: Warren Hodgson, ADA Cosmetics
  • Secretary: John McGirl, Starboard Cruise Services

 

Directors

  • Michelle Solorzano, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
  • Nick Burger, Alaskan Dream Cruises
  • Dietmar Wertanzl, CMI Leisure
  • David Sagrista, Mystic Cruises
  • Anais Habbar, DL Services
  • Eliot Meiseles, JNS Foods
  • Ben Wolber, Sump Stammer
  • Caroline Poizat, AMI Group
  • Monty Mathisen, Cruise Industry News

 

Stepping down from the board this year with terms ending were David Granek from Carisam and Johan Westermark from Nordic Seafood.

