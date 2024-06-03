Mein Schiff 7 Completes Sea Trials

TUI Cruises released a video documenting Mein Shiff 7’s recent sea trials in the Baltic Sea, with a unique behind the scenes look at the vessel being put through its paces.

In the video, Captain Jan Fortun, who joined the Mein Schiff 7 for the sea trials, explains the maneuvers. He is joined by his colleague Omar Caruana, who will become the first captain of the Mein Schiff 7 when it launches into service later this month.

During the sea trials from May 19 to 24, 2024, Meyer Turku’s nautical crew and several experts were onboard to observe the ship’s performance at sea.

The Mein Schiff 7 returned to the shipyard after the successful test run.

From 2014 to 2019, Meyer Turku delivered a newbuild to TUI Cruises every year. Mein Schiff 7 is the last new ship in this series. The next two newbuilds, the Mein Schiff Relax and a yet-unnamed sister ship will arrive from the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone in 2025 and 2026.

The video is available here.