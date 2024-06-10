Mein Schiff 6 Kicks off 2024 Adriatic Season from Trieste

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 6 kicked off its Adriatic season out of Trieste, Italy on Sunday, June 9.

The ship embarked on a seven-night voyage from Trieste headed to Kotor, Montenegro; Corfu, Greece; Zadar, Croatia; and Koper, Slovenia before returning to Trieste on June 16.

Previously, the Mein Schiff 6 spent a few weeks exploring the eastern Mediterranean. At the end of a nine-day cruise from Heraklion, Crete, the ship reached the port of Trieste on Sunday, June 8.

During its summer 2024 Adriatic season, the Mein Schiff 6 will offer itineraries ranging from seven to 14 nights in length, visiting destinations including Split, Zadar and Dubrovnik in Croatia and Bari in Italy.

The ship will sail out of the Italian port through October when it’s scheduled to reposition to Singapore for its winter season of exploring Southeast Asia.