Margaritaville at Sea Launches Fourth of July Flash Sale

To celebrate Independence Day, Margaritaville at Sea is offering a limited-time Flash Sale with Buy One, Get One Free cruise fares and a free stateroom upgrade on the Paradise and the new Islander.

The Fourth of July Flash Sale offer is available through July 7, 2024, and is valid for sailings through 2025. Stateroom upgrades will vary based on dates and availability.

Margaritaville’s newest ship, the Islander, made its debut from Tampa, Florida in early June 2024, operating four- and five-night itineraries with stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso.

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, offering two- to four-night getaways to the Bahamas.

Guests onboard both ships can enjoy the St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up fitness center, Pickleball at Sea, Fin City Arcade, kids clubs and play areas, Margaritaville Casino and more.