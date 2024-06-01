Margaritaville at Sea Expands Family Offerings on Islander

Margaritaville at Sea’s newest ship, the Islander, will set sail from Port Tampa Bay in June with new and expanded offerings for families, according to a press release.
Among Islander’s offerings include live music enclaves, outer deck adventures, an all-ages lounge and arcade, as well as a first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf challenge course.
“The new Islander is packed with an exciting variety of active and interactive ways for cruisers of all ages to enjoy their fun in the sun,” said Karen Maybury, vice president of entertainment at Margaritaville at Sea. “The new lineup of programming and activities designed specifically for children, teens, and families will greatly enhance the cruise experience, creating unforgettable memories for all of our guests.”
Family-friendly offerings on the Islander include:
- Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide, featuring elevated play space, waterslide and splash-and-spray “lily” pad for exploration.
- Dis and Dat Activity Zone, the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. Paradise Pickleball at Sea
- Defying Gravity Experience, a family experience for all ages with circus-themed workshops, interactive game shows and scavenger hunts.
- Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge
- 5 o’Clock Somewhere
- Coral Reef Lounge
Kids and teens ages 3 to 17, can enjoy four complimentary kid’s programs, including:
- Jolly Mon (ages 3-5) – a day of ocean-inspired games, arts and crafts, mermaid storytelling and visits from friendly characters.
- Parakeets Kid’s Club (ages 6-9) – A full itinerary featuring magic workshops, the “Escape from Chichen Itza” game, mini-DJ academy, sports hour on deck, ship tour, and crazy hat party.
- The Hang Out (ages 10-12) – High-energy games and sports such as pickleball classes, basketball, mini golf, and corn hole tournaments, along with DJ academy sessions, magic workshops, Mar-glo-ritaville glow party, pop star jam sessions with musicians, and more.
- The Far Out (ages 13-17) – This teens-only club offers a movie night, a nightclub takeover, a scavenger hunt with prizes, percussion workshops and a Tik-Tok/Instagram content battle.