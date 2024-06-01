Margaritaville at Sea Expands Family Offerings on Islander

Margaritaville at Sea’s newest ship, the Islander, will set sail from Port Tampa Bay in June with new and expanded offerings for families, according to a press release.

Among Islander’s offerings include live music enclaves, outer deck adventures, an all-ages lounge and arcade, as well as a first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf challenge course.

“The new Islander is packed with an exciting variety of active and interactive ways for cruisers of all ages to enjoy their fun in the sun,” said Karen Maybury, vice president of entertainment at Margaritaville at Sea. “The new lineup of programming and activities designed specifically for children, teens, and families will greatly enhance the cruise experience, creating unforgettable memories for all of our guests.”

Family-friendly offerings on the Islander include:

Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide, featuring elevated play space, waterslide and splash-and-spray “lily” pad for exploration.

Dis and Dat Activity Zone, the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. Paradise Pickleball at Sea

Defying Gravity Experience, a family experience for all ages with circus-themed workshops, interactive game shows and scavenger hunts.

Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge

5 o’Clock Somewhere

Coral Reef Lounge

Kids and teens ages 3 to 17, can enjoy four complimentary kid’s programs, including: