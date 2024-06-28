Marella Cruises ‘Jumbo the Wonder Elephant’ Show on Discovery 2

Marella Cruises announced its latest entertainment program onboard the Marella Discovery 2, including the cruise-debut of a life-size elephant puppet in “Jumbo and The Wonder Circus.”

Inspired by “War Horse,” “Life of Pi” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” the “Jumbo and The Wonder Circus’’ starts this June.

Created by RWS Global, the puppet is made from specialist lightweight materials, which allows flexible lifelike movements from his trunk, legs and head. It is a replica of a full-sized African elephant which stands at 2.16m high.

The story of “Jumbo and The Wonder Circus’’ is set at a circus and follows the story of Jumbo the Elephant and his relationship with Madame Rose, the circus owner. The show features special arrangements of hits from bands like Coldplay, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith and U2.

Chris Hackney, managing director, Marella Cruises, said: “We’re always looking to refresh our entertainment on board, and with ‘Jumbo and the Wonder Circus’, the life-size puppet will be a first for a cruise line to be showcasing such an act, along with the other shows coming to Marella Discovery 2. Our new West-End style entertainment will give customers a new range of entertainment to enjoy when they’re onboard our ship.”

Sarah-Lou Twist, creative director for RWS Global said: “RWS Global is thrilled to be pushing boundaries when it comes to new productions on the Marella Cruises fleet. We understand that theatre shows are a big part of the cruise experience for the guests, so we aim to bring fresh and innovative concepts to stage that rival the quality of entertainment seen in the West End and on Broadway.

“By working with our expansive team who are the best in the industry when it comes to track production, scenic design, costumery and creative, we are proud to offer these exclusive shows to the Marella Cruises that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world!”

Other shows coming onboard the Marella Discovery 2 are “Yellow Submarine,” “Hollywoodland,” “La La Land,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “7 Sins of Rock.”