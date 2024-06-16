Marella 2024 Summer Deployment: Focus on the Mediterranean

With five ships sailing in the region, Marella Cruises’ 2024 summer program has a strong focus on the Mediterranean.

Building on its fly-cruise product, the company is offering a mixed Mediterranean program with destinations across Southern Europe, the Aegean Sea and the Adriatic Sea.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans for its five-ship fleet. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean

Marella Voyager

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1997

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries featuring visits to ports in Italy, France, Gibraltar and Spain, such as Palermo, Civitavecchia, Ajaccio, Toulon, Almeria and Barcelona

Sailing Season: May 4 to October 26

Marella Discovery 2

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1995

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four regular itineraries to Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar that also feature Sicily, Corsica and the Baleares visiting Piombino, Livorno, St. Raphael, Propriano and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 1

Eastern Mediterranean

Marella Discovery

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Marmaris (Turkey)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four different itineraries to the Aegean Sea visiting Greece, Turkey and Cyprus

Sailing Season: May 6 to October 28

Marella Explorer

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries visiting several ports in the Adriatic, the Aegean and the Greek Islands, including Trieste, Zadar, Santorini, Kusadasi, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Rhodes

Sailing Season: May 3 to October 25

Marella Explorer 2

Capacity: 1,814 guests

Built: 1995

Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three different regular itineraries sailing to destinations in Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Malta, Slovenia and Croatia, such as Corfu, Taranto, Messina, Valletta, Bar, Koper and Split

Sailing Season: April 2 to October 24