Marella 2024 Summer Deployment: Focus on the Mediterranean

Marella Discovery 2

With five ships sailing in the region, Marella Cruises’ 2024 summer program has a strong focus on the Mediterranean.

Building on its fly-cruise product, the company is offering a mixed Mediterranean program with destinations across Southern Europe, the Aegean Sea and the Adriatic Sea.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans for its five-ship fleet. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean

Marella Voyager
Capacity: 1,850 guests
Built: 1997
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries featuring visits to ports in Italy, France, Gibraltar and Spain, such as Palermo, Civitavecchia, Ajaccio, Toulon, Almeria and Barcelona
Sailing Season: May 4 to October 26

Marella Discovery 2
Capacity: 1,804 guests
Built: 1995
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four regular itineraries to Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar that also feature Sicily, Corsica and the Baleares visiting Piombino, Livorno, St. Raphael, Propriano and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 1

Eastern Mediterranean

Marella Discovery
Capacity: 1,804 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Marmaris (Turkey)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four different itineraries to the Aegean Sea visiting Greece, Turkey and Cyprus
Sailing Season: May 6 to October 28

Marella Explorer
Capacity: 1,850 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Corfu (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries visiting several ports in the Adriatic, the Aegean and the Greek Islands, including Trieste, Zadar, Santorini, Kusadasi, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Rhodes
Sailing Season: May 3 to October 25

Marella Explorer 2
Capacity: 1,814 guests
Built: 1995
Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Three different regular itineraries sailing to destinations in Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Malta, Slovenia and Croatia, such as Corfu, Taranto, Messina, Valletta, Bar, Koper and Split
Sailing Season: April 2 to October 24

