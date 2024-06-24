Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

JRE Chef Wiedmer to Join Swan Hellenic Sailing

Chef Nicolai Wiedmer

JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs announced that Michelin star Chef Nicolai Wiedmer will join Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana for a culinary expedition, sailing from Tromsø, Norway, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from July 20 to August 1, 2024.

During the 12-day voyage, Chef Wiedmer from Restaurant Eckert in Germany will treat guests to his culinary creations.

Highlights include:

  • Signature Dishes: Guests will enjoy a selection of Chef Wiedmer’s signature dishes, reflecting his mastery in combining modern culinary techniques with traditional flavors.
  • Gala Dinner: A Gala Dinner featuring a specially designed menu by Chef Wiedmer.
  • Interactive Cooking Shows: Chef Wiedmer will conduct live cooking demonstrations, providing guests with insights into his culinary process and allowing them to learn from his expertise.

 

In addition to culinary delights, guests on SH Diana’s culinary adventure can look forward to visiting Trollfjorden, Brønnøysund, Molde, sailing through Geiranger Fjord, exploring Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, as well as Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and finally Amsterdam.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.