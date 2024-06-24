JRE Chef Wiedmer to Join Swan Hellenic Sailing

JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs announced that Michelin star Chef Nicolai Wiedmer will join Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana for a culinary expedition, sailing from Tromsø, Norway, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from July 20 to August 1, 2024.

During the 12-day voyage, Chef Wiedmer from Restaurant Eckert in Germany will treat guests to his culinary creations.

Highlights include:

Signature Dishes: Guests will enjoy a selection of Chef Wiedmer’s signature dishes, reflecting his mastery in combining modern culinary techniques with traditional flavors.

Gala Dinner: A Gala Dinner featuring a specially designed menu by Chef Wiedmer.

Interactive Cooking Shows: Chef Wiedmer will conduct live cooking demonstrations, providing guests with insights into his culinary process and allowing them to learn from his expertise.

In addition to culinary delights, guests on SH Diana’s culinary adventure can look forward to visiting Trollfjorden, Brønnøysund, Molde, sailing through Geiranger Fjord, exploring Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, as well as Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and finally Amsterdam.