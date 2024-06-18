Joseph Morris Named New Port Director at Port Everglades

The Broward County Commission confirmed the County Administrator’s appointment of Joseph Morris as Port Director of Broward County’s Port Everglades, according to a press release.

Morris currently serves as the Port Director for the Massachusetts Port Authority where he has worked for four years, originally as Deputy Port Director of Operations. He is expected to begin at Port Everglades on July 15, 2024.

“As one of the leading economic engines in Broward County, it is essential that we continue to have a strong leader at the helm of Port Everglades. Joe was selected after an exhaustive national search that included input from a variety of port stakeholders. Joe is a visionary who brings vast international experience and understands the vital economic role that a seaport plays in a community,” said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. “Joe has proven to be an exceptional leader throughout his private sector and public service career in the port industry, with more than 25 years of diverse experience in seaport, transportation, government, and business management.”

At Port Everglades, Morris will oversee the seaport’s vast maritime business that generates more than $26.5 billion in economic activity statewide annually, supports nearly 11,000 local direct jobs, and results in more than $925 million in state and local taxes.

“The County and Port Everglades have an unparalleled reputation for cultivating an inclusive economic environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and I’m looking forward to joining the staff and its community partners in advancing the Port’s position locally, regionally, and globally,” said Morris.

During his time at the Massachusetts Port Authority, Morris has been responsible for managing cargo and cruise operations, multiple real estate properties, five public parks, and public access properties. He steers business development efforts, including the first new shipping line to call Boston home in more than seven years, and develops capital investment plans. Morris also oversees 51 staff in the Massport Police Department, responsible for port facility security at terminals (cruise, container) as well as in the public domain (parks, and areas of South Boston). Morris has worked with government authorities representing multiple countries including Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Great Britain, and led teams responsible for planning vessel, rail, gate, and yard operations for the largest container terminal in the United States of America, APM Terminals Los Angeles.

Morris has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. He also holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification and successfully completed the MAGNUM and MAGNET accelerated leadership training programs through APM Terminals.