Iceland ProCruises Kicks Off 2024 Season

Iceland ProCruises’ 2024 program is now underway. Marking the opening of the season, theSeaventure sailed from Reykjavik on June 1.

For the first sailing of the company this year, the vessel is offering an eight-night cruise that circumnavigates Iceland.

According to Iceland ProCruises, the itinerary allows guests to discover “landscapes rarely seen anywhere else on earth.”

In addition to visiting natural wonders, passengers will be able to interact with Iceland’s culture, history and people, the company added.

Before returning to Reykjavik on June 9, the itinerary includes visits to Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Isafjordur, Husavik, Vestmannaeyjar and Djupivogur.

Continuing its 2024 program, the Seaventure is set to offer additional exploration cruises to different parts of Iceland.

Starting in late July, the 164-guest expedition ship is also scheduled to sail longer cruises to additional destinations, including the 11-day “Natural Wonder of Greenland” itinerary.

Sailing from Reykjavik to Kangerlussuaq on July 19, the one-way cruise features visits to Ammassalik Island, Prince Christian Sound, Qeqertarsuatsiaat, Nuuk and Disko Bay.

On July 29, the ship offers a new eight-day itinerary called “Adventure West Greenland.” Closing out Iceland ProCruises’ 2024 season, the cruise sails roundtrip from Kangerlussuaq and features visits to seven destinations in Greenland, such as Iginniarfik, Uummannaq, Aasiat and Itilleq.

Ports of call include remote places only reachable by zodiac, the company said, as well as many natural highlights off the beaten track.

Owned by river cruise operator Scylla, the Seaventure sails for Iceland ProCruises under a charter agreement.

According to the company, the purpose-built expedition vessel is ideally suited for itineraries in the Arctic, offering one of the highest ice classes for passenger ships.

Previously operated by Hapag-Lloyd as the Bremen, the 6,700-ton ship first entered service in 1990 and also sails in Antarctica for Polar Latitudes.