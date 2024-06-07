HX Partners With Ocean Bottle to Combat Marine Plastic Pollution

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced a partnership with Ocean Bottle to battle marine plastic pollution, according to a press release.

Launching ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8, every guest sailing with HX will receive a complimentary reusable Ocean Bottle. Each Ocean Bottle funds the collection of 1,000 plastic bottles in weight.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Ocean Bottle,” said Stefan Engl, vice president of hotel operations. “Together, we recognize the urgent need to protect our oceans and combat the pervasive issue of plastic pollution in marine environments. By providing each guest with a complimentary Ocean Bottle, part of our all-inclusive offering, we’re not only mitigating waste but also contributing to the preservation and cleaning up of our oceans, amplifying our impact.”

“We’re proud to partner with HX, a leader in the cruise expedition industry known for innovations like banning single-use plastics and launching the first battery hybrid-powered cruise ship. By partnering with us and funding the collection of ocean-bound plastic waste, HX is taking their commitment to environmental stewardship even further. With a whopping 507,058 kg of plastic waste collected, they’ve prevented the equivalent of 44,604,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean – a great example of taking action, leading up to World Oceans Day!” said Will Pearson, co-founder and CEO of Ocean Bottle.