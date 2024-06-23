Twitter Facebook Linkedin
HX Partners with Air Greenland for 2025 Itineraries

Calling in Greenland

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced a strategic partnership with Air Greenland to enhance the travel experience for guests, according to a press release.

From 2025, HX will fly guests directly to Nuuk, debuting three new ‘Grand Greenland’ itineraries aboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen. The expeditions will spend more time on the west coast and venture further north, including a trip to Thule and Kane Basin, reaching the northernmost parts of the world.

Travelers will fly on Air Greenland planes from convenient hubs, including Copenhagen. As part of the collaboration, guests will have the chance to enjoy new pre- and post-cruise programs, which include staying at waterfront lodges in Ilimanaq and fishing trips in Nuuk.

HX CEO Daniel Skjeldam said: “Greenland’s breathtaking landscapes and resilient people inspire us daily at HX. We are committed to contributing to Greenland’s sustainable growth and development.”

“We are honored to partner with Air Greenland in a way that upholds fairness and promotes sustainability, with the aim of setting a new standard for community-focused tourism,” Skjeldam added.

The partnership aims to enhance connectivity between Greenland and the rest of the world, promoting economic and social value creation.

 

