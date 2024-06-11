HX Connects to Shore Power in Reykjavik

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) celebrated a milestone when the Fridtjof Nansen became the first ship to connect to shore power at Midtbakki Terminal on June 9.

While at the Midtbakki terminal, the Fridtjof Nansen will use renewable electricity from Iceland, thus minimizing emissions during port calls in Reykjavik.

“The availability of sustainable shore power at the Midtbakki Terminal in the Icelandic capital is an important step in our efforts towards more sustainable shipping. We are proud to be able to supply another of our expedition ships, MS Fridtjof Nansen, with emission-free power in the harbor of Reykjavik,” said Claus A. Andersen, director of fleet operations at HX. “Using shore power is an important part of our strategy to make our expedition voyages climate-neutral by 2050.”

Sigurður Jökull Ólafsson from Faxaflóahafnir sf. (Associated Icelandic Ports) added: “HX is the perfect partner as they have broad experience with shore power connections on the Norwegian coast, and we are very pleased to be working with HX to take this innovative development forward. The expansion of shore power capacity is an important step to further improve the air quality in our harbor. We hope to encourage other operators to do the same.”

The inauguration of the new shore power connection on June 9 was attended by Halla Hrund Logadóttir, the current director of the Icelandic National Energy Authority Orkustofnun, and the Norwegian ambassador in Reykjavik, Cecilie Willoch. Willoch emphasized the importance of this collaboration to drive the green transition further in the future, including between local authorities, ports, cruise companies, shipbuilders and the technology industry.