HX Appoints Gebhard Rainer as CEO

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) announced the appointment of Gebhard Rainer as its new chief executive officer, effective June 15.

Daniel Skjeldam, the current Group CEO and CEO of HX, will transition to a role as a board member of Hurtigruten Group.

Skjeldam has been serving as both Group CEO and HX CEO during the initial stages of the transformation process of HX. Before joining HX, he served as CEO of Sandals Resorts International.

Skjeldam said: “We have now set the right direction for HX, both when it comes to introducing a new brand and establishing and executing the first parts of the new long-term strategy. With the split between Hurtigruten and HX in its final phase, I believe the timing is ideal to bring in a dedicated CEO for HX to develop the company to its full potential.”

Commenting on the appointment of Rainer, he added: “The appointment of Rainer is a key component of our strategic plan for the future of HX. With his proven leadership and strategic acumen, knowledge of the US market and successfully running a company with strong ties to the travel trade, Rainer is ideally positioned for this key role in HX’s forward journey”.

Rainer said: “I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with HX and to contribute to our shared vision for expedition travel that is mindful, responsibly low-impact, and considerate of our surroundings. The opportunities ahead are truly exciting, and I look forward to leveraging HX’s strengths to drive innovation, growth, and positive impact in the expedition travel industry.”

The newly appointed Chairperson of the HX Board, Alex Dichter, said: “His appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring the success and sustainability of HX, as well as our broader organizational objectives. Rainer brings expertise, experience, and strategic vision to our team. With his leadership, we are poised to navigate new horizons and further solidify our position as a leader in global adventure travel. His expertise will not only drive the growth of HX but also contribute significantly to achieving our overarching goals as an organization.”