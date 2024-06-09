Holland America’s Westerdam Ready For 28-Night Cruise to Alaska

Holland America Line’s Westerdam is sailing from Seattle on Sunday June 9 for a 28-night cruise to Alaska and the Arctic Circle.

Being offered by the company for the first time, the unique itinerary includes visits to 12 ports, in addition to scenic cruising past different glaciers.

According to Holland America, the cruise allows guests to explore Alaska’s most remote jewels while celebrating the Summer Solstice in Nome.

After departing from Seattle, the Westerdam is set to visit Ketchikan and Sitka on its way to the Hubbard Glacier.

Continuing its way North, the 2004-built ship sails to Valdez and Seward before arriving in Dutch Harbor for a six-hour visit.

After crossing the Arctic Circle, the month-long itinerary then includes a visit to Nome, one of the northernmost cities visited by traditional cruise ships in Alaska.

On its way back to Seattle, the Westerdam is set to visit other off-the-beaten-path destinations in the region, including Kodiak, Homer and Prince Rupert.

Also included in the itinerary are stops in Juneau and Haines, in addition to an overnight visit to Anchorage and scenic cruising at Glacier Bay, the Tracy Arm Fjord, the Inside Passage, the Prince William Sound, the College Fjord, Misty Fjords and Little Diomede Island.

Continuing its summer program in Alaska, theWesterdam offers seven-night cruises from Seattle for the balance of the summer.

The ship’s regular itinerary also sails to Canada and features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Sitka, and Juneau, as well as scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Wrapping up its 2024 summer program, the 1,900-guest ship offers a 53-night voyage to Japan in early September.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the cruise includes visits to numerous destinations in the Asian country, as well as in Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii, such as Hakodate, Yokohama, Naha, Dutch Harbor, Victoria and Honolulu.

The Westerdam is set to reposition to the South Pacific for the winter, offering cruises from Australia and New Zealand.