Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Rolls Out New Menus

Guests staying at Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali National Park this season will be introduced to new menus at its two on-site restaurants: Karstens Public House and Canyon Steakhouse.

Karstens Public House updated its lunch and dinner offerings, while Canyon Steakhouse refreshed its dinner menu. The new menus feature authentic Alaska specialties made with fresh local ingredients.

Additionally, McKinley Chalet Resort has received Marine Stewardship Council certification, ensuring guests are served fresh, locally sourced sustainable seafood.

“We are proud to extend our promise of fresh, sustainable fish beyond our ships to our guests on Cruisetours visiting Denali,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our culinary team at McKinley Chalet Resort has done a wonderful job furthering our industry-leading program with this certification and creating inspiring fresh seafood dishes in our restaurants.”

Karstens now offers a menu for small plates in its outdoor area in Denali Square. Sample menu items include: