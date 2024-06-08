Holland America Line Launches ‘Summer Savings Event’

Holland America Line launched its Summer Savings Event, offering up to 40 percent off cruise-only fares, free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom, up to $100 onboard credit and 50 percent reduced deposits, according to a statement.

Available on select departures from June 2024 through May 2025, the Summer Savings Event features cruises and combined back-to-back Collectors’ Voyages ranging from four to 58 days. Sailings include Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, Europe, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Pacific Coast, South America, Hawaii and Panama Canal.

The offer is valid for bookings made by June 28, 2024.

“Whether travelers are looking to cruise this summer or into next year, our robust Summer Savings Event is a great time to book, especially for families and group getaways taking advantage of the third and fourth guest free perk,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“The Summer Savings Event features itineraries in nearly all the places we visit around the world and even includes some of our longer voyages.”

The Summer Savings Event is combinable with Holland America Line’s “Have it All” premium fare. When booking with Have It All, guests can also enjoy shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Featured itineraries include: