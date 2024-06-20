Holland America Line Announces Partnership with Lindt

Holland America Line announced a collaboration with Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) to create crafted experiences aboard, according to a press release.

On Gala Night, guests can be greeted by the “Sweet Dreams” turndown service, featuring Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles or Sea Salt milk chocolate truffles once per cruise. Lindt chocolate desserts, including a signature tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake, will be available in venues across the fleet as of August 2024.

Starting from summer 2024, guests can indulge in a Lindt Sundae featuring vanilla ice cream drizzled with a specially crafted Lindt chocolate sauce. This treat, along with Lindt chocolate tulips, will be served one evening per cruise in the Dining Room as part of the Dutch Day dinner menu.

In July 2024, ahead of World Chocolate Day, Holland America will unveil a Lindt Flourless Chocolate Cake created in partnership with Lindt’s Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. The cake will be available on the Dining Room menu for sailings over seven days and will be featured during its ‘Cake Me Away’ program.

“We’re thrilled to align ourselves with Lindt, a globally beloved brand and one of the world’s leading chocolatiers, to launch an initiative that represents our deep connection to Europe and elevates the culinary experience on board,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “We hope our guests take the opportunity to indulge in all the special moments this partnership offers.”

“Holland America Line’s dedication to extraordinary service mirrors the meticulous craftsmanship behind Lindt chocolate, where the fusion of the finest ingredients creates an unparalleled indulgent experience,” said Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA). “The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt presents a remarkable chance for the Lindt LINDOR brand to connect with travelers passionate about cuisine and attract a new generation of LINDOR fans with unforgettable brand moments.”