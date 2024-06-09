Havila Voyages is Food Saver of the Year

Havila Voyages was named Food Saver of the Year 2024 during the Q Food Saver Day on Wednesday, June 5, according to a press release.

The awards recognize those who stand out in their efforts to reduce food waste and are distributed by Q-Meieriene every other month. All winners are nominated for the honorary award “Food Saver of the Year.”

Other nominees for the award included Meny, Larsen Bakery, Sulten, Årethun Distribution, and Sørumsand School. The “Food Saver of the Year 2024” receives a gift voucher of 50,000 Norwegian kroner.

“We are very proud that our efforts to reduce food waste are recognized with this honorary award. This award is for our employees, who every day make an excellent effort to minimize food waste on board our ships. Therefore, we will also use the gift voucher for welfare initiatives for the employees on board our four ships,” said CEO Bent Martini of Havila Voyages.

“Our mission is to reduce our footprint in the areas we are fortunate enough to sail in. We are committed to reducing emissions from our ships and have the lowest CO2 emissions ever delivered on the coastal route from Bergen to Kirkenes.”

“In our hotel operations on board, we are constantly trying to find the best solutions. Reducing food waste is one such measure, which we have succeeded well with. It is good for the economy, and most importantly, it is good for the environment. In addition, most of the food served in our restaurants is locally sourced and produced,” he added.