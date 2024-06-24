Havila Voyages Extends Geirangerfjord Season for 2025

Havila Voyages announced it will extend its Geirangerfjord season to include April and May starting in 2025.

Currently, the cruise line operates in the UNESCO World Heritage fjord from June to August.

“We want to offer our guests even more opportunities to visit the Geirangerfjord in the most unique way possible. We are the only company meeting the Norwegian government’s requirements for zero-emission sailings in our UNESCO World Heritage fjords and promise an emission-free and silent journey into the Geirangerfjord even in spring,” said Bent Martini, CEO of Havila Voyages.

“Now, everyone traveling with us has the chance to witness the spring blossoming in one of the world’s most renowned fjords. For many, the Geirangerfjord is a key reason to choose the coastal route, and we are pleased to offer more people the opportunity to experience the spectacular nature of this area.”

Zero emission requirements will take effect in 2026. Havila Voyages is the only company to meet these requirements, first sailing the Havila Castor on battery power into the fjord in June 2022.

“Next year marks just one year until the new requirements are put into effect. There have been discussions and lobbying efforts from parties unable to meet these requirements to push back the implementation date. We hope Norwegian authorities remain committed and do not relent now. It would be a scandal for Norway’s efforts towards a green transition,” concluded Martini.

The 2025 season will kick off with the Havila Castor, which will enter the fjord on Tuesday, April 1. Prices for the eleven-night round voyage (Bergen/Kirkenes/Bergen), which departs Bergen on March 31, 2025 start from £1,616 per person based on double occupancy.