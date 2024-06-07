Twitter Facebook Linkedin
GPH Appoints Mawer as GM for Liverpool

John Mawer

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced the appointment of John Mawer as the new general manager for Liverpool Cruise Port.

In his new role, Mawer will oversee the development and management of Liverpool Cruise Port. He will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome John Mawer to the Global Ports Holding family,” said Stephen Xuereb, chief operating officer of Global Ports Holding. “John’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the maritime sector make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his deep knowledge of the sector in the region will contribute significantly towards further establishing Liverpool as a thriving cruise destination.”

“I look forward to the continued success of Liverpool Cruise Port and am very excited to be a part of the Global Ports Holding team,” said Mawer. This port has immense potential, and I look forward to working to enhance its operations and deliver exceptional experiences for our passengers and partners through collaboration with all of our Liverpool stakeholders.”

