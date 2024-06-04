Global Cruise Ship Orderbook: 62 New Vessels to Enter Service Through 2036

Extending the farthest out it ever has, the global cruise ship orderbook now includes a total of 62 ships entering service through 2036.

Following a large order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in April, Viking also added two new ships to its orderbook in May.

Scheduled to be delivered in 2029, the new 998-guest ocean-going vessels will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

With the new orders, Viking is now scheduled to receive eight new ships over the next five years, with options for two more in 2023.

The latest update to the global cruise ship orderbook by Cruise Industry News also includes the recent orders from other major cruise brands.

[Note: Download a print-ready PDF of the orderbook here]

Three of the largest industry corporations ordered new ships in 2024. In separate announcements in February and April, Carnival Corporation was the first to announce deals for new vessels.

To be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the two new ships will be part of the Excel class series and are set to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line.

With the new orders, Carnival Corporation is now expected take delivery of three new vessels through 2028.

The Royal Caribbean Group followed suit in March, with a deal for a new Oasis class ship for Royal Caribbean International.

The 5,714-guest vessel will be built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, expanding the group’s lineup to nine ships through 2028.

In a major development for the industry, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced plans to build eight new ships through 2036.

With new vessels entering service for its three brands, the cruise operator is now set to receive a total of 13 ships over the next 12 years.

Other companies with significant orders include the MSC Cruises Group, which is set to receive eight new ships through 2028.