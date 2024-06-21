Fred. Olsen to Show Key Sporting Events Across Fleet This Summer

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that it will broadcast all UEFA European Football Championship matches, Wimbledon and the Olympics aboard its fleet this summer.

Starting on June 14, matches and games will be shown in public areas and guest cabins onboard the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral.

All 511 UEFA European Football Championship matches will be aired, culminating in the final in Berlin on July 14. Wimbledon will be shown from July 1-14, and the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that sporting events are important to many of our guests, and we wouldn’t want them to miss out on these three key events in the sporting calendar while on board a cruise. We’re thrilled to share that we will be showcasing such a wide range of significant events this summer across our fleet.

“Guests could be watching a thrilling match or an intense game, all while enjoying a perfectly themed cocktail alongside the excellent food, service, and entertainment that come with being on a Fred. Olsen cruise.”

To enhance the experience, a range of new cocktails will be available, including the Strawberry Striker, Kick-off Collins, Matchday Mojito and Penalty Punch.