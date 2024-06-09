Fred. Olsen Selects Star International for Safety Equipment Maintenance

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has selected marine and offshore services company Star International to provide safety maintenance for its fleet, according to a press release.

The five-year partnership includes the annual inspection and repair of firefighting systems and life-saving equipment (including SOLAS inflatable life jackets) onboard Fred. Olsen’s three mid-sized cruise ships, the Bolette, the Borealis, and the Balmoral.

“Having worked with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on a number of occasions recently, we were delighted when they approached us for this long-term contract to help safeguard their passengers and crew. Regular and rigorous maintenance of onboard safety systems is much more than just a regulatory requirement – it saves lives and mitigates the disruption and costs involved in accidents at sea,” said Star’s Managing Director Matthew Ball.

“We have a great affinity with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ values: like them, Star started out as a family-run business and, as we’ve grown, we’ve retained that people-focused approach, delivering safety servicing packages tailored to the needs of each and every customer,” he added.

“We are really proud to be working with Star International, as two brands with long, rich histories in the marine and maritime fields,” said Stuart Ferguson, Head of Quality and Resource at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Safety has always, and will always, be an utmost priority for us, and we look forward to working with Star International on the maintenance of much of our safety equipment in the years to come,” he noted.

Sailing primarily out of the United Kingdom, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers no-fly cruises to different parts of the world.

Previously in service for Holland America Line, the Bolette and the Borealis are the company’s largest and newest vessels.

After being originally built in the late 1990s, the 1,300-guest sister ships joined Fred Olsen’s fleet in 2020.